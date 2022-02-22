Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Interface by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Interface by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interface by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,980,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

