Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($23.55) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,990.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,118.52. The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660 ($22.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90).

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,155 ($29.31) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,698.35). Also, insider Matthew Lester purchased 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,179 ($29.63) per share, with a total value of £25,995.47 ($35,353.56). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $20,624,437.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.