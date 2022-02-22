Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 32,612 shares.The stock last traded at $71.53 and had previously closed at $71.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

