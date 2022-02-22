Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.51

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

