Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.37

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 95303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

