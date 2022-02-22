Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.87

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 40810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

