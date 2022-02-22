Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.71

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and traded as high as $25.75. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 1,144,360 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 137,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

