Invesco Ltd. Buys 106,119 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.57% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $36,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

