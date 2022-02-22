Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

