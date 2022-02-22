Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

