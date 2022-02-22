Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AVEVA Group (AVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AVEVA Group (LON: AVV):

2/18/2022 – AVEVA Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AVEVA Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($51.00) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AVEVA Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.28) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – AVEVA Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,880 ($52.77) to GBX 3,750 ($51.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVV stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,517 ($34.23). The stock had a trading volume of 473,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AVEVA Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,380 ($32.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,023.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,475.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -199.76.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

