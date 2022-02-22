Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($236.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($263.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €170.00 ($193.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €189.00 ($214.77) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €221.00 ($251.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($272.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/24/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €174.00 ($197.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €176.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €5.00 ($5.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €203.00 ($230.68). 298,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €187.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €190.93. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.