Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 22nd (BABA, CRNT, IS, IX, KIM, KLR, KRG, MASI, NEU, PFE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ironSource (NYSE:IS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.