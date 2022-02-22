Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Integra Resources (ITRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT: ITRG) recently:

2/22/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/16/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

2/10/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75.

2/9/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/7/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/14/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/12/2022 – Integra Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Integra Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 450,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,032. The company has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

