Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alithya Group (ALYA)

2/16/2022 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

2/11/2022 – Alithya Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

2/4/2022 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

2/4/2022 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

2/3/2022 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

1/12/2022 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Shares of ALYA stock remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

