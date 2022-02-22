Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $352.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $370.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $358.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

1/27/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00.

1/26/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

12/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.38. 1,816,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $339.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

