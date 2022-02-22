Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the average daily volume of 882 call options.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $88,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $38,517,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALIT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 263,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

