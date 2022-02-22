Investors Purchase High Volume of Meritor Put Options (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meritor by 2,075.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 840.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR traded up $10.83 on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

