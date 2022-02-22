Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Investview shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,014,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

