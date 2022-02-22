IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

