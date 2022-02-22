Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €88.00 at Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Ipsen stock remained flat at $$28.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

