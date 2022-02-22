Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

IPSEY opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

