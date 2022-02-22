Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

