IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

