Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.29

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.29 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.50). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.62), with a volume of 19,825 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £621.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 376.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31.
About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.