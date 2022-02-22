Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.29

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.29 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.50). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.62), with a volume of 19,825 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £621.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 376.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

