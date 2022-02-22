Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

