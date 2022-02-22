Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 1,621.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,874 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 1.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 113,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

