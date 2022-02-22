Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 16,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,809. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29.

