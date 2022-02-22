Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 1,609,307 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03.

