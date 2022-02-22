Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

