Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

RYH stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

