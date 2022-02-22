IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6,277 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
