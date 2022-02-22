iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,803,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.