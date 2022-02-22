iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,803,000.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.