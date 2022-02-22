iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,265 shares.The stock last traded at $114.75 and had previously closed at $114.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

