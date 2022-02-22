iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,294. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

