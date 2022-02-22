iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

