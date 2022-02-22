iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,376 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 637,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 687,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.