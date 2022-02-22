iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

