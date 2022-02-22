iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,112. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91.

