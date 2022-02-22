iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Wealth Quarterback LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. 1,609,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

