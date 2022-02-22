iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

