iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.76

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 502338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
