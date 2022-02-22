iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.76

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 502338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.