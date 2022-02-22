iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 128,165 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

INDA remained flat at $$44.60 during trading on Tuesday. 2,649,163 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

