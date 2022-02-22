iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,018,979 shares.The stock last traded at $65.16 and had previously closed at $65.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.