iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.96

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.23. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 175,619 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUR)
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
