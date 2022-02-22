iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.96

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.23. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 175,619 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,243,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,331,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 188,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

