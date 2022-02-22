iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.83% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $53,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,782. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

