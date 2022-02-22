iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.