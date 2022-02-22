iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 940,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,171,000 after buying an additional 64,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 399,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 196,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

