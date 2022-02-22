iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSG opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

