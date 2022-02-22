Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 4,560 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.