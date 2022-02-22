Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 4,560 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.